ENG vs IND: Big News Coming From England, Dinesh Karthik Appointed New Team India Captain

The India cricket team now has another new captain in the form of Dinesh Karthik for the two warm-up games scheduled to be played against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire ahead of the limited-overs leg starting from Thursday, July 7 2022. Karthik will lead the Indian team as the Test team battle it out against England at Edgbaston which will decide the fate of the Test series that the visitors are leading 2-1.

The second-string team, similar to the one that took on Ireland, a couple of days back will play Derbyshire on July 1 and Northamptonshire on July 3 with Hardik Pandya to be the lone player not available for selection. Pandya has been reportedly rested for both the warm-up games.

Karthik’s IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore took to Twitter to congratulate the wicket-keeper batter.

Mr. Finisher Supreme will be leading #TeamIndia in the T20 warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. ? The first game starts today at 9:30 PM. Let’s hear it for our very own @DineshKarthik. ? ?#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/dCrG5Ame4V Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 1, 2022

“Mr. Finisher Supreme will be leading #TeamIndia in the T20 warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. The first game starts today at 9:30 PM. Let’s hear it for our very own @DineshKarthik. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers,” read the tweet.

India’s squad for T20I & ODI series against England announced

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh