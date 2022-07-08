ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match At Edgbaston Cricket Ground

2nd T20I IND vs ENG Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction England vs India | Edgbaston, Birmingham

Check out the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham: After a crushing defeat against India in the 1st T20I, England will be determined to bounce back and level the three matches T20I series at Edgbaston. The Three Lions were bamboozled by a ruthless team India, who defeated them by 50 runs in Southampton. Most of the Indian batters followed an aggressive batting approach and came out all guns blazing. While neither of them got a massive score, their continuous assault meant that India was always on the charge. Later, a brilliant 50 by Hardik Pandya helped India set England a target of 199 runs. England’s batting is one of the best in the world and many thought England can chase the target on a good wicket, but Indian bowlers breathed fire and left England batters shellshocked. England was bowled out for 148, losing by 50 runs.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the second T20I, making India even more formidable. England will have to find ways to tackle the on-song Indian bowling, which looks in great shape at the moment. Their bowling also looks bleak with no real wicket-takers. It will be interesting to see how they use their resources and if they can make a comeback into the series. Here are the India vs England Dream11 T20I Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips England vs India T20.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between England vs India will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) July 7 Friday.

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Hampshire.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills.

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.