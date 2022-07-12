ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ODI Match In London

1st ODI IND vs ENG Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction England vs India | Kennington Oval, London

Check out the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at the Kennington Oval, London: After an emphatic in the T20I series, India sets their sight on the ODI series. The Indian bowling bamboozled the England batters in the T20Is, but the challenge will be stiffer in ODIs as the three Lions will see the return of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

India, on the other hand, are sweating over the fitness of Virat Kohli, who picked up a groin injury during the third T20I and might miss the first game of the ODI series. The ODIs should be far more competitive than the T20Is and fans should get cracking games to witness.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between England vs India will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) July 12 Tuesday

Start Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Reece Topley

Captain: Joe Root Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli/ Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson