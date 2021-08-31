England captain Joe Root is in form of his life after notching up his sixth Test hundred this year. Root’s consistency and freedom with the bat have been one of the biggest headaches for Team India in the ongoing five-match Test series. The right-handed batsman has scored 507 runs so far in three Tests against India. Despite form on his side, Root has stated that his team will prepare carefully to tackle India’s senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin if he plays in the upcoming fourth Test match at The Oval, starting September 2.

Ashwin is yet to play a Test in this series and could feature in the fourth Test. The 34-year old’s absence from the first three Tests has sparked a huge debate, with experts and cricketers constantly calling for his inclusion in the India playing xi. With chances of Ashwin getting a look-in at the Kennington Oval, the slowest pitch of the series – Root said they will tackle Ashwin according to the deliveries he bowls and not his reputation.

“I think his record speaks for itself. He is a world-class player. We have seen him score runs and take wickets against us and we know what is capable of in Test arena. We will make sure that we are prepared for the challenges he poses coming into this Test match along with other combinations that they might throw at us,” said Root speaking to the media in a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

He said that the England batsmen need to be cautious and not let the reputation of the bowler get to them.

“Ultimately, you can get wrapped up and end up playing the players, play the deliveries that is important. The situation you find yourself in. Whoever it is we face up against this week is, just play the ball, not the reputation. And it will be the same if we come up against him,” he said further.

The 30-year-old, who has become England’s second-highest run-getter in Test cricket during the ongoing series said that his side will be prepared for any face that might be thrown at them.

India have a couple of batsmen in the wings — like Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari, who they might play to strengthen the batting order.

“We will certainly be as well-prepared as we can be. We will look at all the analytical data. And also take into (account) the conditions we will be up against and make sure we have the plans in place. They will be coming into a series halfway through, which is never easy and we just have to keep applying the pressure as a bowling group and make it difficult for them,” said Root.

Meanwhile, while talking about Kohli, who has had a quiet time with the bat so far in the series, Root stated:

“The credit needs to go to our bowling attack, Virat is a world-class player hence the credit needs to be given to the bowling group. We have been able to keep him quiet, it is an extremely good effort from our bowling group and it is something we have to continue if we have to win this series. We have found ways to get him out, he is a fine player and has done tremendous things in Test cricket, we will have to look at ways to get the best players out.”