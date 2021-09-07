×
×

ENG vs IND: Joe Root Reveals Turning Point of 4th Test, Slams Poor Fielding And Batting For England’s Loss at Oval

The England captain lamented that his team erred by not building a big enough first-innings lead on a very batting-friendly pitch. He also pointed out at dropped catches.

india.com-staff
By India.com Staff 07 September 2021 • 1:23 AM

Related articles

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Announced During This Week, Says Pakistan Cricket Board

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Announced During This Week, Says PCB

Afghanistan Head Coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Jonathan Trott, Omarzai Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Ashes 2023: James Anderson Replaces Ollie Robinson In England’s Playing Eleven For Fourth Test

Anderson Replaces Robinson In England’s Playing 11 For 4th Test

Babar Azam Gutted Following Pakistan's Batting Collapse Against Sri Lanka | Watch Video

Babar Azam Gutted Following Pakistan's Batting Collapse Against Sri Lanka

England captain Joe Root lauded the ability of India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah saying that his spell of reverse swing with the ball that was 60-odd over old turned the match in India’s favour. Root stated that Bumrah’s spell was the real turning point of the game after the hosts lost the fourth Test by 157 runs on the final day at the Kennington Oval on Monday.

On a flaccid Oval strip, Bumrah bowled a sensational spell of reverse swing to rock England’s middle-order. He picked up the wickets of Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) that broke the back of England’s batting unit. “Credit to India, they got the ball to reverse. I thought Bumrah’s spell was the real turning point of the game,” said skipper Joe Root after the match.

Till the 61st over, England were coasting along at 141/2 but Bumrah took the ball and after spinner, Ravindra Jadeja had dismissed Haseeb Hameed. The right-arm pace bowler ran through the middle-order, picking the wickets of Pope and Bairstow.

“He’s (Bumrah) a superb bowler and at times we need to be realistic and accept that he bowled really well. That was world-class bowling. Have to manage better if we’re in a similar situation in the near future, especially our game against reverse swing.”

The England captain lamented that his team erred by not building a big enough first-innings lead on a very batting-friendly pitch. He also pointed out at dropped catches.

Opener Rohit Sharma, who went on to score his maiden Test century overseas in second innings, was dropped twice by opener Rory Burns before reaching fifty. On one other occasion, before Sharma had reached his half-century, Chris Woakes was deceived by the trajectory of the catch.

“Maybe we should have made more of an advantage with the first-innings lead and should have taken the chances that were offered,” Root said.

“At the end of the day, we needed to be ruthless, should have got more than a 100-run lead. We needed those big hundreds, big partnerships. We need to play good cricket right around in Old Trafford, can’t get complacent. Need to get those big runs which sets up the game, which we did a week ago (in Headingley),” added Root.

Tags:

Latest news

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Announced During This Week, Says Pakistan Cricket Board

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Announced During This Week, Says PCB

By Indo-Asian News Service
Afghanistan Head Coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Jonathan Trott, Omarzai Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

By Indo-Asian News Service
Ashes 2023: James Anderson Replaces Ollie Robinson In England’s Playing Eleven For Fourth Test

Anderson Replaces Robinson In England’s Playing 11 For 4th Test

By Nikhil
Babar Azam Gutted Following Pakistan's Batting Collapse Against Sri Lanka | Watch Video

Babar Azam Gutted Following Pakistan's Batting Collapse Against Sri Lanka

By Sunny
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK for Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash To Be Played On These Dates

By Sunny

trending this week

Step By Step Process To Book Tickets For ODI World Cup Matches In Kolkata

Step By Step Process To Book Tickets For ODI World Cup Matches In Kolkata

BCCI Launch Test Jersey Ahead Of WI Series, Invite Huge Trolling

BCCI Launch Test Jersey Ahead Of WI Series, Invite Huge Trolling

Ben Stokes Beats MS Dhoni With Win In 3rd Ashes Test

Ben Stokes Beats MS Dhoni To Top Elite List After Win In 3rd Ashes Test

Sachin Tendulkar Leads Birthday Wishes For Legendary Opener Sunil Gavaskar On His 74th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar Leads Birthday Wishes For Legendary Opener Sunil Gavaskar On His 74th Birthday

Mohammed Kaif Ignores Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni and Picks Sourav Ganguly As Best India Captain

Mohammed Kaif Ignores MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Picks Sourav Ganguly As Best Indian Captain

Photos More in photos

Mohammed Siraj New house, Mohammed Siraj New house in Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj New house party, RCB players at Mohammed Siraj New house, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj New houseirat Kohli at Mohammed Siraj New house, Where is Mohammed Siraj New house located, RCB players party at Mohammed Siraj New house, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL, IPL 2023
In Pics | Mohammed Siraj's Biryani Party Ft Virat Kohli And RCB
IPL, IPL news, IPL updates, IPL teams, IPL players, IPL information, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 updates, IPL 2023 players, IPL 2023 teams, MS Dhoni, MSD, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni IPL, MS Dhoni IPL teams, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli IPL, Virat Kohli RCB, Wriddhiman Saha, Wriddhiman Saha news, Wriddhiman Saha updates, Wriddhiman Saha IPL, Wriddhiman Saha IPL 2023, Wriddhiman Saha IPL teams, Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan news, Shikhar Dhawan updates, Shikhar Dhawan gabbar, Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2023, Shikhar Dhawan IPL runs, Manish Pandey, Manish Pandey news, Manish Pandey updates, Manish Pandey IPL, Manish Pandey IPL 2023, First Indian to score century in IPL, Dinesh Karthik, Dinesh Karthik news, Dinesh Karthik updates, Dinesh Karthik IPL, Dinesh Karthik IPL 2023, Dinesh Karthik batting, Dinesh Karthik wife, Dinesh Karthik Murali Vijay
Players Who Played All 16 IPL Seasons
Rishabh Pant Attends Delhi Capitals Practice Sessions Ahead Of RCB Clash
Rishabh Pant Attends Delhi Capitals Practice Sessions Ahead Of RCB Clash
IPL, IPL news, IPL updates, IPL teams, IPL players, IPL information, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 updates, IPL 2023 players, IPL 2023 teams, KKR vs SRH, KKR vs SRH news, KKR vs SRH updates, KKR vs SRH news, KKR vs SRH IPL, KKR vs SRH IPL 2023,Kolkata Knight riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad,Kolkata Knight riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad news,Kolkata Knight riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad updates,Kolkata Knight riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match,Kolkata Knight riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad score,Kolkata Knight riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score,Kolkata Knight riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad result,Kolkata Knight riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League news, Indian Premier League updates, Indian Premier League 2023, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahul Tripathi, Bhvaneshwar Kumar, Bhuvi
IPL 2023: Five Players To Watch Out In KKR vs SRH Clash
IPL, IPL news, IPL updates, IPL teams, IPL players, IPL information, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 updates, IPL 2023 players, IPL 2023 teams, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League news, Indian Premier League updates, Indian Premier League 2023, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kolhi, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni IPL, MS Dhoni Six, MS Dhoni CSK, CSK, Mahi, Thala, Virat Kolhi, King Kohli, Virat Kohli IPL, Virat Kohli RCB, Yusuf Pathan, Yusuf Pathan news, Yusuf Pathan updates, Yusuf Pathan batting, Yusuf Pathan IPL, Yusuf Pathan hundred, Yusuf Pathan hundred on 37 balls, Yusuf Pathan IPL team, Yusuf Pathan KKR, Yusuf Pathan RR, Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals, Suresh Raina, Suresh Raina news, Suresh Raina updates, Suresh Raina CSK, Suresh Raina IPL, Suresh Raina IPL runs, Suresh Raina, Most man of the match in IPL, man of the match IPL
Most Player Of The Match Award By An Indian Player In IPL
Jos buttler, ipl 2023, csk vs rr, chris gayle, kl Rahul, fastest to 300 ipl runs, Chennai super kings, rajasthan royals
Top 10 Fastest Fifties in IPL