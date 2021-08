ENG vs IND | Mohammed Siraj's Self-Belief Has Been Elevated to Another Level: Virat Kohli Lauds Indian Pac

New Delhi: Team India captain Virat Kohli heaped huge praises on pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj after his stellar performances in the first two Tests against England. Siraj has become a key member of the Indian pace unit in a very short period of time as Kohli claims that the youngster’s confidence has now risen to a level where he believes that he can get any batsman out at any point of the game.

Siraj played a key role in India’s iconic win at Lord’s as he exploited opposition weakness and claimed 8 wickets. Despite being the youngest in the Indian pace attack comprising Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, the 27-year-old Hyderabad pacer has played the game with most aggression amongst others.

Kohli said the tour of Australia boosted his confidence where he picked a fifer at Brisbane to set up a historic Test-series win.

“I was not surprised at all (with his growth) because I have seen him from close quarters. He is a guy who has always had the skill. You need the confidence to back that skill, the Australia series provided him with that boost and confidence,” Kohli said at a virtual media interaction on the eve of the third Test.

“He is walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage and the belief in his game has been elevated to another level, hence you see results of what he is doing,” the skipper added.

Kohli also said that Siraj’s confidence makes him flamboyant.

“I am really happy to see him coming into his own, he is going to be this kind of bowler, who is in your face and who is looking to get guys out and who is not scared, he is not going to take a backward step.”

Kohli was also full of praise for his openers — Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul — and expected them to continue their good form.

Rohit (36, 12, 83 and 21) and Rahul (84, 26, 129, 5) have given India a solid platform so far in the series.

“The opening combination, when you are playing overseas, is one of the most important factors. So, the way KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have played, has been outstanding and we hope that they continue in the same manner.

“To set out the right platform from where the team can build on and that is what they provided us in both the Tests so that is definitely a big boost for us,” a pleased captain said.

Kohli also said that he expected a different wicket at the Lord’s than what the team eventually encountered.

“We were quite surprised to see the pitch the way it was, honestly I did not expect it and I thought there would be more grass. Anything is possible, we name a 12 and on the day, we have a look at the pitch, accordingly, we will go in with the right combination.”

Asked if it seems that rival skipper Joe Root is under pressure considering the mistakes he made, especially when he could not get Indian tailenders, Shami and Bumrah out in the second innings, Kohli backed his counterpart.

“I don’t know what an individual mindset is? You can make mistakes and planning at any given stage of the match, it does not necessarily mean you are under pressure.

“You just take a decision, which in hindsight was not correct. As captain, you always try to make the right decision and I am sure he was trying to do the same…if it’s not right you take it on chin and move ahead as he did,” he said.