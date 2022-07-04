ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant Breaks 69-Year-Old & 72-Year Old Record In Same Test Leaving Stalwarts Like Dhoni Behind

England vs India, Edgbaston Test: India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is on a roll at the moment and etched his name once again in the books of history in the second innings of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston. Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 146 in the first innings of the Test that took India out of troubled waters and followed it up with a fifty in the second innings (57) taking his total tally of runs in the Test match to 203. This is the most runs scored by an Indian wicket-keeper in a single Test match outside Asia.

By doing so, the 24-year-old went past Vijay Manjrekar, who had scored 161 runs against West Indies way back in 1953. That is 69 years earlier.

With another scintillating knock in the second innings, Pant also went past West Indies wicketkeeper Clyde Walcott, who held the distinction of scoring the most runs 182 (14+168*) in 1950 as a wicket-keeper from a visiting team in a Test in England. Pant with a total tally of 203 runs (146 + 57) now leads the list for scoring the most runs in a single Test from a visiting team in England.

In a short career spanning four years, Pant has been in a record-breaking spree, leaving behind many stalwarts including MS Dhoni. The only other Indian wicket-keeper to have scored a century and a half-century in the same Test was Farooq Engineer. Engineer smashed 121 and 66 against England in Mumbai in the year 1973.

Pant’s heroics with the bat has put India in the driver’s seat. With another day and half to go in the Test match and a lead nearing 350, there is every reason for the visitors to believe that they can create history in England by winning the series.

India are currently leading the series 2-1. The last time India won a series against England in England was in 2007 when Rahul Dravid was the captain of the Indian team.