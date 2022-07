Big News Coming From England On Rohit Sharma After Dinesh Karthik Was Appointed T20 Captain For Warm Up Games

Big News Coming From England On Rohit Sharma After Dinesh Karthik Was Appointed T20 Captain For Warm Up Ga

England vs India: India regular captain Rohit Sharma has fully recovered from Covid-19 and has tested negative for the virus, according to a report by Sportstak. With Rohit fully recovering from Covid and returning two negative results, it goes without saying that he walks into the limited-overs series vs England starting on Thursday, July 1 2022.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against England in what can be termed a packed schedule in the next week and a half. India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was appointed captain of the India team for the two-warm up games on Friday as the visitors went past Derbyshire without much trouble on the same day.

The next T20 warm-up is set to be played against Northamptonshire on Sunday, July 3 2022.

India tour of England, 2022 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Thursday 7th July 1st T20I Southampton 2 Saturday 9th July 2nd T20I Birmingham 3 Sunday 10th July 3rd T20I Nottingham 4 Tuesday 12th July 1st ODI Oval, London 5 Thursday 14th July 2nd ODI Lord’s, London 6 Sunday 17th July 3rd ODI Manchester

India’s squad for T20I & ODI series against England announced:

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh