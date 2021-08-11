London: England’s chances of winning the Test series against India received a big blow with one of their premier pace bowlers Stuart Broad ruled out of the rest of the series due to a tear in his right calf. While Broad mostly looked a little out of sorts in the first innings of the first Test match but seemed to be back in his rhythm in the second innings where he picked up the wicket of KL Rahul to keep England hopes alive on the fourth day before rain washed out the final day’s play without a ball being bowled.

“England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test series against India,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board in a statement on Wednesday.

“He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear,” added the statement

The 35-year-old bowler, who has picked 524 wickets in 149 Test matches, sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord’s.

England have already called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover.

There are also concerns over the availability of James Anderson.

Anderson, who became Test cricket’s third-highest wicket-taker during the first Test in Nottingham, missed the training session on Wednesday morning due to a thigh strain.

England are already without four of their top pace bowlers. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are not playing this series due to mental health and injuries whereas Chris Woakes too has not recovered from injury. Olly Stone is out of the entire season due to a stress fracture.

England have been playing Broad and Anderson in alternate Test matches but decided to press them into service together in the first Test due to the absence of options.

Anderson (621 wickets) and Broad have together taken 1145 Test wickets and have a combined experience of 312 Test matches.

(With IANS Inputs)