ENG vs IRE MyTeam11 Tips 1st ODI, Southampton: Team News England vs Ireland 2020, July 30, 6:30 PM IST Thursday

ENG vs IRE MyTeam11 Tips, 1st ODI, Southampton: World Cup winners England start their inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign on Thursday when they take on Ireland in the first of three ODIs in Southampton. There are some key players missing from the England team like Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler while the Irish team will be at their full-strength. The fringe players in the England team will look to make the most of the opportunities they get in this match.

Injury Updates

England: No injury has been reported yet. Will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Ireland: Mark Adair will miss Ireland’s opening one-day game with England on Thursday. Lorcan Tucker will be behind the stumps.

The Rose Bowl is known for producing good batting wickets for white-ball cricket and so it will be prudent to include more batsmen in your team as both teams could go on to post big totals on this ground. This was also seen in the warm-up match as Ireland scored 296 runs while batting first and England chased that target in 35 overs. England are big favourites to open this ODI series with a win, even with some of their key stars missing.

James Vince will bat at No.3 in Joe Root’s absence and the opening pair will comprise of destructive batsmen Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, After getting dropped from the Test squad, Jonny Bairstow will look to remind people what he can do. If England bat first, the England top-order batsmen Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and James Vince will be the best choices for captain and vice-captain.

For Ireland, all-rounder Curtis Campher could make his international debut while Harry Tector could make his ODI debut. Experienced players Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield and Kevin O Brien will have to rise to the big occasion.

England vs Ireland Toss Time: 6:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

ENG vs IRE MyTeam11 Top Picks

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow (captain)

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Jason Roy (vice-captain), Eoin Morgan, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield, Kevin O Brien, James Vince

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, David Willey, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran

England vs Ireland Full Squad List

IRE: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher

ENG: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

