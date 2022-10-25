Melbourne: Jos Buttler-led England side would take on the Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at Melbourne, Australia. England is coming to the match after defeating Afghanistan in their opening match and would be looking forward to solidify their spot for the semi-finals of the T2O World Cup 2022.

However, Ireland lost their first game against Sri Lanka despite of performing good in the group stage. They have pulled off upset against English side before in the World Cups. They would be looking forward to do something similar in the upcoming match. The tournament so far has been a great example of an underdog story and Ireland would be looking to pull off another such upset

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Ireland

What date will T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Ireland be played?

England vs Ireland will take place on October 26, Wednesday.

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Ireland be played?

England vs Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Ireland begin?

England vs Ireland will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Ireland be broadcasted?

England vs Ireland will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Ireland?

England vs Ireland is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India.

ENG vs IRE Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand