Eng vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Ruled Out, Tom Latham To Take Over

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the 2nd Test match against England due to a persistent elbow injury. This is not the first time that Williamson has been plagued with the same problem. The New Zealand skipper missed the ODI series against Bangladesh and the first couple of weeks of the IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. In his absence, Tom Lathan who is the regular vice-captain will lead the side. He had already led the side on a couple of occasions, most notable against Australia in January 202o and vs West Indies in December at Wellington.

“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one.He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery,” said Gary Stead, New Zealand’s head coach.

It is learnt that Williamson will not be available for selection for the last Test of the series only as a precautionary measure and is expected to take the field as the captain of New Zealand vs India in the World Test Championship final to be held in Southampton starting 18th June.

“I’m sure he’ll be back [for the final]. From our point of view, it’s a precautionary thing. We’d love him to be available for this game but obviously we’ve got the eye on the final in a week’s time, so for Kane, it’s about giving himself the best opportunity to be fully fit and available for that game. The decision was made for him to rest and get that right for what we have coming up,” said Latham.

“He’s fantastic as a captain. It’s well-documented how his personality and his calm nature out in the middle has been vital to this group. He’s very relaxed – doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low which I think has been great for this side in recent years. He’s obviously a wonderful leader and we’ve seen that throughout his captaincy career,” added the stand-in captain.

Will Young is expected to take Williamson’s place on Thursday.