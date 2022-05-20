<strong>London: </strong>COVID strikes cricket yet again as three members of the New Zealand touring have tested positive ahead of the England tour. Top-order batter Henry Nicholls, right-arm pacer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for the virus and will be in five days of hotel room isolation. <p></p> <p></p>A statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday that, "Three of the BLACKCAPS touring party are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the first warm-up match against Sussex in Brighton. <p></p> <p></p>"Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests this (Friday) morning." <p></p> <p></p>It also said that the four-day warm-up game against Sussex will go ahead as scheduled, adding that all other members of the touring party had tested negative. <p></p> <p></p>"The remainder of the tour party have now all been tested and returned negative results. The four-day warm-up match will go ahead as planned," said NZC. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand will play a second warm-up against County Select XI from May 26-29 before the Lord's Test. The teams will then face off in the second Test at Trent Bridge (June 10-14), followed by the final game at Headingley (June 23-27). <p></p> <p></p>England, meanwhile, will be buoyed by the inclusion of pace bowling stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes being elevated as Test captain. England have also appointed New Zealander Brendon McCullum as their new Test team head coach. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from IANS</strong>