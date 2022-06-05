ENG vs NZ: Joe Root’s Magnificent Century Drives England To A Top-Class Win Over NZ

A Joe Root masterclass helped England take a 1-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-match Test series. Root scored a magnificent unbeaten 115 to help England chase 277, with five wickets to spare. England’s chase was also helped by Ben Stokes (54) and Ben Foakes (32*).

The match swung to and fro like a pendulum until the final session of the third day, where a 90 run stand between Ben Stokes and Joe Root gave England a big advantage. Before the partnership, neither of the team could get a firm grip on the match.

Bowling first on a typical Lord’s wicket, England bowled out New Zealand for a mere 132, before New Zealand bounced back to dismiss England for 141. England then had New Zealand on their knees, when they reduced the Blackcaps to 56-4 before a terrific 195 run stand between Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) put New Zealand in the driver’s seat. New Zealand looked set to give England a daunting target but a lower-order collapse saw New Zealand lose their last five wickets for 34 runs, setting England a target of 277.

In a tricky chase, England was reduced to 69-4 before Ben Stokes and Joe Root got England back in the match. With 118 needed, Stokes lost his wicket but Joe Root and Ben Foakes helped England pick up an elite win. This is England’s second win in this World Test Championship cycle.

The caravan will now move to Nottingham for the second Test that gets underway on June 10.

