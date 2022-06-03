Meme King Wasim Jaffer Shares Hilarious Salman Khan Meme To Troll Lord’s Pitch

The first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s saw as many as 17 wickets fall on Day 1. England bowled first and bundled out New Zealand for a mere 132. The Kiwi batters had no answers to the veteran James Anderson and newbie Matty Potts, who took four wickets each to give England a massive advantage in the match.

However, the New Zealand pace attack is also one of the best attacks in the world and tested England with some hostile bowling. The England batters looked clueless against the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson as they were reduced to 116-7 at the end of Day 1, still trailing New Zealand by 16 runs.

With 17 wickets falling in a day, questions are being raised on the nature of the Lord’s wicket. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is very active on social media, took a dig at Lord’s pitch in his own unique style. Jaffer shared a meme featuring Salman Khan from the song ‘Character Dheela.’

When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord’s, talk is about skills of the bowlers. When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/2sl4n26Cn3 Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 3, 2022

Jaffer was pointing toward the critics who questioned India for overexploiting home advantage. When England toured India in 2020, the hosts prepared spin-friendly wickets which saw England getting completely bamboozled in the series. The one-sided series saw several experts criticizing India for taking too much home advantage.

Earlier in the day, former India spinner Dodda Ganesh also took a dig at ECB for preparing bowling friendly wicket at Lord’s. “Had 17 wickets fallen on day-1 of a test, in India, hell would’ve broken loose by now. But this is lord’s you know,” Ganesh had tweeted.