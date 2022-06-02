ENG vs NZ : Massive Scorecard Blunder Invites Meme Fest On Twitter

England is set to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting today, June 2 at the Lord’s cricket stadium. England has been going through a real lean patch in Test cricket. The team sits last on the points table with one win in 13 games, with a win percentage of a mere 12.50.

The Three Lions have also suffered defeats in their previous two series against Australia and West Indies. Post the series defeat against West Indies, Joe Root stepped down from the leadership role, and Ben Stokes was handed the baton. He got a like-to-like coach, with Brendon McCullum taking charge of the team as head coach. England fans will be hoping that the dynamic pair of Stokes and McCullum turns the fortunes of England cricket.

Speaking about New Zealand, the defending champions stands sixth on the points table with two wins, three losses and a draw in six outings. A win against England will strengthen the Kiwis’ position in the points table.

Meanwhile, ahead of the game, a hilarious scoreboard blunder invited a meme fest on Twitter. Despite the start of the match still a fair way away, the Lord’s scoreboard read England 7/1. The image soon went viral, with the fans sharing hilarious memes on the blunder. A few fans sarcastically said that ECB already know what was going to happen in the match.

Here are the best reactions

Lords scoreboard predicting the inevitable right now. pic.twitter.com/aPfs5fAi9I bjgorton2001 (@bjgorton2001) June 1, 2022

Influence of baz is clearly visible though , 7 runs in first over of the test match in English conditions ? NOYB. (@aatifrafee) June 1, 2022

Realistic though. Nice cover drive from Crawley, tried it again next ball and nicked off is what I’m guessing happened. pauljohnfawell (@fawell68) June 1, 2022

Decent run rate though placid casual (@oneout_allout) June 1, 2022

More confidence than I’ve got! Daniel Chapman (@danielchapman86) June 1, 2022

England squad for the New Zealand Test series: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, *Michael Bracewell (first Test only)