ENG vs NZ: Freak Video Of Joe Root’s Bat Standing Without Support Sets Twitter Ablaze

New Delhi: Joe Root scored a magnificent century in the first Test at Lord’s to give England an elite win against New Zealand. At 69-4, chasing 277, England was in deep trouble, but Root stood firm. The former skipper found an apt ally in his successor, Ben Stokes (54), who scored a valuable half-century and stitched a partnership of 90 runs to bring England back into the match.

Stokes’ wicket opened the gates for the Kiwi comeback, but Root stood firm and guided England to a brilliant win by five wickets. Root’s 115 run knock also helped him break through the elite list of players with 10,000 plus Test runs.

Root became only the second Englishmen to breach the 10,000 run mark in Test cricket, with Alastair Cook the first British to reach. Cook, who has 12,472 runs to his name, took 31y, 157d to reach the milestone. Surprisingly, Root also took the same number of days to achieve the feat, thus becoming the joint youngest to touch the 10K run mark.

Meanwhile, a freaky video from the match is going viral on social media. In the video, Joe Root is at the non-striker’s end, with his bat standing vertical without any support. The fans on social media were blown away by the video and reacted on Twitter.

