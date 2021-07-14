New Delhi: Former Pakistan gun fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that Pakistan Cricket is in a very serious and hopeless situation after they were clean swept by a second-string England team by 3-0 in the ODI series. The visitors were thrashed by Ben Stokes-led team in the first ODI as they lost by nine wickets. Subsequently, they were beaten by 52 runs in the second game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan posted a par score of 331 runs in the third ODI after their skipper Babar Azam scored his career-best knock of 158 runs off just 139 balls with the help of 14 fours and four sixes. However, the Pakistan bowlers could not defend the total as James Vince scored his maiden ODI hundred to take England over the line.

Furthermore, Lewis Gregory scored 79 runs as England were able to chase down the target in 48 overs. Akhtar feels the young generation will stop following the game if Pakistan continues to come up with performances like these.

Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube Channel, “Your fan following will decrease (after such performances). If kids aren’t following you, you won’t get an inspiring star to play for you, you won’t get a new Shoaib Akhtar, Afridi, or Wasim Akram… if you keep thinking like the average person, it will only result in average decisions and average performances. Pakistan cricket is in a very serious situation, in treacherous waters, I’ll be honest with you. It’s a very hopeless situation, in the PCB, the management and the team.”

“I am not saying this because I need a job. I am saying this because I am hurt, because I played this game for my country and I made sure that I run in and people get the value for their money but unfortunately that isn’t happening anymore. This is not defendable, not acceptable. This needs to be looked into. And somehow people in high authorities are turning a blind eye because they themselves are average people.”

Meanwhile, after suffering an ignominious defeat in the ODI series, the tourists will aim to bounce back in the upcoming T20I series. The first T20I will be played at Nottingham, Trent Bridge on 16th July.