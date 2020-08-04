Dream11 Tips And Prediction

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Tour of England 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ENG vs PAK at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: England came from behind to win the Test series against West Indies and now go into the series against Pakistan with added confidence. After two convincing wins over West Indies in the last fortnight, England will hope to hit the ground running as they meet Pakistan, a side against whom they haven’t won a Test series at home since 2011. The 2-1 win over West Indies took England to third in the ICC World Test Championship points table after they gained 80 points. Two more wins in this series will take them above Australia who are placed at No.2.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are in the fifth position and even a single win would put them level on points with New Zealand. The visiting side have been in England for a while and have played two intra-squad warm-up matches. The TV Broadcast of England vs Pakistan Test series will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

TOSS – The toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Rory Burns, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Joe Root

All-rounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Stuart Broad (VC), James Anderson, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson and Jofra Archer/Chris Woakes.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam/Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah.

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Joe Root (C), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Anderson and San Curran.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.