ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs South Africa

England will face South Africa in the second ODI on July 22. The host have already lost the first match of the series with 62 runs. Phill Salt is likely to enter the England team as Ben Stokes has announced his retirement. England batters like Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root will have to play some good knocks while the bowlers will have to play an important role to win the match.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs South Africa : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2ND ODI, In Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

TOSS: The 2ND ODI match toss between England & South Africa will take place at 5:00 PM IST

Start Time: 22nd July at 5:30 PM IST and 1 PM Local Time

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Rassie Van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Lungi Ngidi, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje (vc)

ENG vs SA Probable XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius.