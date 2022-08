ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Semi-Final 1 Match of CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Semi-Fin

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Semi-Final 1 Match of CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, Edgbaston, Birmingham

TOSS: The match toss between England & India will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

ENG-W vs IND-W My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Alice Capsey, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Katherine Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh (vc), Sarah Glenn.

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable XI

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.