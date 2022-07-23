ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England Women vs South Africa Women

England will clash with South Africa in 2nd T2oI after getting a six-wicket win in the 1st match of the series. The visitors scored only 111 run with Laura Wolvaardt scoring 55 runs off 49 balls. Katherine Brunt, the fast bowler of England team took 4 wickets. Sophia Dunkley then smashed 59 off 39 balls to win the 1ST T20I match. South Africa team will have the absence of all rounder Marizanne Kapp and baller Tumi Sekhukhune for the 2nd T2oI.

ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England Women vs South Africa Women : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2ND T20I, In County Ground, Worcester

My Dream11 Team England Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction ENG-W vs SA-W 2022: Best players list of ENG-W vs SA-W, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between England Women & South Africa Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time

Venue: County Ground, Worcester

ENG-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Danielle Wyatt, Mignon Du Preez, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Kathrine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Aybonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

ENG-W vs SA-W Probable XI

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong.

South Africa Women: Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.