The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced a 17-member squad for the first two Tests match against India starting from August 4 in Trent Bridge. The five-match Test series will kick-start the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Pacer Ollie Robinson has been included in the squad as he has completed his suspension for the controversial tweet matter which emerged during the two-match Tests series against New Zealand last month.

Apart from Robinson, some other senior members – Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran have also returned to the squad after getting rested for New Zealand Tests.

We’ve named a 17-player squad for the opening two Tests of the LV= Insurance Test Series against India. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, start pacer Jofra Archer and all-rounder Chris Woakes failed to recover from the respective injuries and will eye to return in the last three Tests.

Earlier, this year England toured India where they suffered a 1-3 defeat in the four-match Test series as they failed to qualify for the inaugural World Test Championship Final.

Both teams will face each other in a Test series on England soil after three years. The last time when Virat Kohli & Co. travelled to England for the Test series was in 2018 where they lost 0-4.

England Men’s Test Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Wood (Durham)