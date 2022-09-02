London: England Cricket Board has announced the England squad for the T20 World Cup and the preceding T20I tour of Pakistan. Star opener Jason Roy has been dropped from both squads following a poor run of form. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, who missed a large chunk of England’s matches this year due to injuries have also been included in both squads.

Phil Salt, who has played four T20is for England, has been added to the team and in all circumstances will partner Jos Buttler at the top. Alternatively, England could ask Jonny Bairstow to open alongside Buttler.

Meanwhile, Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone, who picked up injuries in the ongoing Hundred have also been named in the T20 World Cup squad. Speaking about the squad for Pakistan tour, England have named five uncapped player for the seven match series. England will fly to Pakistan on September 14.

England squad for T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

England squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Vice-Captain, Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham)