England Batsman Dropped For Taking Selfie With Fans After Scoring Record-breaking Double Ton

Jordan Cox, an English county cricketer representing Kent, has been dropped from the side's next first-class match after he posed for a photo with young fans, breaching the COVID-19 health safety protocols. <p></p> <p></p>The 19-year-old broke quite a few Kent records on Monday with an unbeaten innings of 237 in an unbroken 423-run partnership with Jack Leaning in the four-day match against Sussex in the Bob Willis Trophy. <p></p> <p></p>But agreeing to a request for a photo with some young fans means he will not be a part of the team's next game against Middlesex. <p></p> <p></p>He apologised for the indiscretion. <p></p> <p></p>"I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone," Cox said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm gutted to be missing the next match and feel like I have let the team down. I am very sorry that this has happened." <p></p> <p></p>Cox will now have to self-isolate and will have to test negative for COVID-19 before he is allowed to join the squad again. <p></p> <p></p>Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton said Cox's breach was "unfortunate". <p></p> <p></p>"It is unfortunate for Jordan that on the back of an outstanding performance, our team medical protocols were breached. <p></p> <p></p>"We take these protocols very seriously and Jordan has no choice but to go into self-isolation," Downton said. <p></p> <p></p>Kent won the match against Sussex and Cox hit 47 fours and three sixes during his 570-ball stay in the middle. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)