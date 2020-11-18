The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday has announced that England’s men team will travel to Pakistan to participate in two T20Is on 14 and 15 October 2021 in Karachi.

It will be England’s first visit to Pakistan in 16 years as the last time they last toured there was in 2005 when they played three Tests and five One-Day Internationals.

The series will take place ahead of ICC T20 World Cup, as the England team will arrive in Karachi on October 12 and will leave on 16th for India to participate in the mega tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board invited the English team or a short tour in January 2021, but due to tight schedule at that time the ECB proposed the short tour in October.

ECB CEO Tom Harrison said that the board is delighted to play a part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to Pakistan.

“It’s a real pleasure to announce that the England men’s T20I squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021. This will be first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and, as such, it represents a significant moment for both nations. As was demonstrated this summer, we have a strong relationship with the PCB, and the ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans, Tom Harrison stated.”

He further claimed that the two-match T20I series will serve as ideal preparation for the England team leading into ICC T20 WC in India.

“As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount. We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The two-match series will serve as ideal preparation for the England team leading into an ICC T20 World Cup taking place in India during October and November 2021,” Harrison added.

While PCB CEO Wasim Khan was confident that the T20I series will open the door for Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season.

“I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20Is in October 2021. This will be their first visit to Pakistan for 16 years and will open the door for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season.

“The full-strength England squad will arrive at the backend of our home series against New Zealand. We also expect Australia to visit Pakistan for their FTP commitment in the 2021-22 season, with England returning for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season,” Wasim Khan said.