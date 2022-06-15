England Fined For Slow Over Rate In Trent Bridge, Docked WTC Points

New Delhi: England has been fined 40 per cent of the match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second Test in Nottingham.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after England was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from England’s points total.

England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Martin Saggers levelled the charge. England is placed last on the WTC table, with 3 wins in 15 matches. They have a win percentage of just 25.

Meanwhile, England defeated New Zealand in the second Test to win the three-match series with one game to go. Chasing a target of 299, Jonny Bairstow scored a breathtaking century, the second-fastest by an England batter in Test cricket to take England to an impressive win in 50 overs. Bairstow scored 136 off 92 balls and knocked the stuffing out of the Kiwi bowlers. He got good support from Ben Stokes, who scored an unbeaten 75 off 70 balls.

Source: ICC Media Release