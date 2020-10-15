England legspinner Sarah Glenn has said a stranger bumped into her and laughed and a week later, she got infected with coronavirus. Glenn was recently announced as the England woman cricketer of the year. <p></p> <p></p>Glenn had returned from Australia after taking part in the T20 World Cup when the coronanvirus-forced lockdown began in England in April. And she suspects to have contracted the virus after getting out of the house to buy essentials one day. <p></p> <p></p>"I had to get out of the house one day and we needed a food shop so I offered. I came across this bloke who bumped into me and laughed. I think he was drunk. Me and the lady at the till were in shock," Glenn told <em>The Telegraph</em>. <p></p> <p></p>"I felt really uncomfortable. It was my first and only shopping experience in lockdown and it was awful. He bumped into me again, so I walked out. I came home so angry. I said to my parents, 'If I get ill next week I'm going to be fuming'. And there I was next week in bed. It was not great," she added. <p></p> <p></p>The 21-year-old said she gets angry when young people claim they won't get the virus. "It really opened my eyes and I start to get angry when young people say, 'Oh we will be fine'. No. I'm a fit young athlete and I was a bit worried. I had a couple of bad nights so I get annoyed by that. I did not realise how much it affected your lungs and it took me a long time to get over it," she said. <p></p> <p></p>Currently isolating in a hotel in Adelaide, Glenn is gearing up for the Women's Big Bash League.