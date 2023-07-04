New Delhi: Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the Ashes 2023 due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Pope, who has had a history of shoulder injuries, has suffered two dislocations in the past. The batter will undergo surgery and will miss the final three Tests of the series before starting rehab under the guidance of England and Surrey medical teams.
Pope exaggerated his injury on Day 3 after he was forced to take the field by the umpires. England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel was upset with the call and said that England would have to field with 10 players had Pope not filled in, praising the batter for his dedication.
"It's a pretty tough situation when you nearly bust your shoulder and you're told it was an external [injury]," Patel said. "It was always going to happen. He's so committed to this team. He was always going to fall on something. And now he's back off."
