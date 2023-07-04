Advertisement

England Suffer Ollie Pope Blow As No.3 Ruled Out Of Ashes Due To Shoulder Injury

England No. 3 batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the Ashes 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

England Suffer Ollie Pope Blow As No.3 Ruled Out Of Ashes Due To Shoulder Injury
Updated: July 4, 2023 5:07 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the Ashes 2023 due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Pope, who has had a history of shoulder injuries, has suffered two dislocations in the past. The batter will undergo surgery and will miss the final three Tests of the series before starting rehab under the guidance of England and Surrey medical teams.

Pope exaggerated his injury on Day 3 after he was forced to take the field by the umpires. England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel was upset with the call and said that England would have to field with 10 players had Pope not filled in, praising the batter for his dedication.

"It's a pretty tough situation when you nearly bust your shoulder and you're told it was an external [injury]," Patel said. "It was always going to happen. He's so committed to this team. He was always going to fall on something. And now he's back off."

More to follow..

Also Read

More News ›
England Suffer Ollie Pope Blow As No.3 Ruled Out Of Ashes Due To Shoulder Injury
"You're Going To Wander Out Of Your Crease": Mark Taylor's Brual Reply On Bairstow's Dismissal
"I Sort Of Reminded Jonny": Travis Head Reveals When Eng Star Almost Stumped Him In Ashes Opener
"Same Old Aussies": Australian PM Reacts After UK Prime Minister's Comment
'We Will Check Him & Work It Out: ENG Coach Brendon McCullum Gives Update About Ollie Pope's Injury
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs SCO Super Sixes - 6 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

England Suffer Ollie Pope Blow As No.3 Ruled Out Of Ashes Due To Shoulder Injury

England Suffer Ollie Pope Blow As No.3 Ruled Out Of Ashes Du...

LIVE UPDATES | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Nepal In Command With Early Strike | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE UPDATES | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier...

Live Score-Ireland vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs NEP 7/8 Place Play off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Ireland vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Pakistan To Tour England In May 2024 In Preparation For Men's T20 World Cup

Pakistan To Tour England In May 2024 In Preparation For Men'...

Advertisement