Opener Scoring Century While His Opening Partner Still Stranded On Zero Is The Most Bizarre Incident You Will See In Cricket

New Delhi: Cricket fans were treated to a rare sight in an under-18 cricket match between Horsham and Horley CC in England when the opening batter of the former team reached 100 while, his batting partner was still batting without scoring a single run. Opener Joe Willis scored 103 runs in the partnership of 110 runs. On the other hand, Alfred Haines wasn’t able to get off the mark during the whole time.

Horley CC were all out for 157 and in the reply, Joe Willis raced to three figures and was eventually out for 103 runs. He hit nine sixes and 11 fours during his remarkable inning as Horsham won the match by seven wickets. Alfred Haines eventually departed for nine runs off 24 balls. George Acheson-Gray also scored nine runs in his team’s victory.

Cricket fans on Twitter were shocked to see the scorecard of the match. A user tweeted, “”This is unbelievable Joe Willis scored 103 for @horshamcc U18s yesterday…. When Joe reached his century with a six, his opening partner was still on 0. An opening partnership of 110 (Willis 103, Haines 0*).”

