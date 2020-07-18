England v West Indies 2020, Manchester Test: Rain Delays Start Of Day 3

Not a single ball could be bowled as incessant rain washed out the morning session of Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies, in Manchester on Saturday (July 18).

As a result, the Windies remained at their overnight score of 32/1.

Nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (14) and Kraigg Brathwaite (6) were at the crease after the stumps were drawn following the end of the second day.

Earlier, centuries from Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley propelled England to 469/9. After the hosts lost Rory Burns (15), Zak Crawley (0) and skipper Joe Root (23) cheaply, Stokes and Sibley’s 281-run partnership not only revived England but also took them to a fine score.

Stokes hit 176 – studded with 17 fours and two maximums – before falling to fast bowler Kemar Roach. Sibley (120), on the other hand, lost his wicket to off-spinner Roston Chase, who finished with 5/172.

In response, the visitors lost opener John Campbell (12) early. Sam Curran trapped Campbell in front, with the batsman’s lack of foot movement having a big role in his dismissal.

Brief scores: England 469/9 decl. (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120; Roston Chase 5-172) lead West Indies 32/1 (Alzarri Joseph 14*; Sam Curran 1-8) by 437 runs.