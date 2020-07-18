England v West Indies 2020, Manchester Test: Rain Delays Start Of Day 3

Not a single ball could be bowled as incessant rain washed out the morning session of Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies, in Manchester on Saturday (July 18). <p></p> <p></p>As a result, the Windies remained at their overnight score of 32/1. <p></p> <p></p>Nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (14) and Kraigg Brathwaite (6) were at the crease after the stumps were drawn following the end of the second day. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, centuries from Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley propelled England to 469/9. After the hosts lost Rory Burns (15), Zak Crawley (0) and skipper Joe Root (23) cheaply, Stokes and Sibley's 281-run partnership not only revived England but also took them to a fine score. <p></p> <p></p>Stokes hit 176 - studded with 17 fours and two maximums - before falling to fast bowler Kemar Roach. Sibley (120), on the other hand, lost his wicket to off-spinner Roston Chase, who finished with 5/172. <p></p> <p></p>In response, the visitors lost opener John Campbell (12) early. Sam Curran trapped Campbell in front, with the batsman's lack of foot movement having a big role in his dismissal. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: England 469/9 decl. (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120; Roston Chase 5-172) lead West Indies 32/1 (Alzarri Joseph 14*; Sam Curran 1-8) by 437 runs.</strong>