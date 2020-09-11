England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates

Traditional rivals England host Australia in a 50-overs match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday in the first ODI. This will also be the first meeting between the two top sides in the format for the first time since the 2019 World Cup where Australia lost to England in the semis.

The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League that will determine who plays at the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India in 2023.

Even without Ben Stokes in the side, the hosts will start favourites in the ODI opener because they have a good know-how of the conditions.

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade