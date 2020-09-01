England Test captain Joe Root has been left out of the T20 squad for the three-match series against Australia, beginning September 4 in Southampton. However, Root will return for the ODI series against the arch-rivals, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced late on Monday.

England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who missed the last two Test matches against Pakistan to visit his father who was diagnosed with brain cancer, has been omitted from both squads.

Along with Stokes, explosive opening batsman Jason Roy, who missed the T20 series against Pakistan due to a side strain, has been left out of the T20 squad. However, Roy will stay inside the bio-secure bubble as he aims to prove fitness in time for the three-match ODI series versus Australia at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Mark Wood all return to both limited-overs England squads. While all-rounder Chris Woakes is back in the 50-over squad and Joe Denly comes in for the T20s.

Ed Smith, the chairman of selectors, did not rule out Root returning for a future series but conceded he was not in their plans right now. “Joe is a brilliant cricketer, an outstanding man and also England’s Test captain,” he said.

“At the moment we are setting up in a particular way in T20 cricket and it is not right that we have him in the squad if he’s not likely to be starting. Moving forwards, that could easily change, he’s an adaptable and outstanding batsman.”

“These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups,” Smith added.

The three-match T20I series between England and Australia will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The three ODIs take place from Sept. 11-16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood.