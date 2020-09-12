England vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith Passes Concussion Test, Likely To Return For Second ODI

Star Australia batsman Steve Smith has been cleared to take part in the second ODI against England after passing a second concussion test on Saturday (September 12). <p></p> <p></p>Smith was a late withdrawal from Friday's first ODI, which Australia won by 19 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series, after sustaining a blow on the head in the nets from a throw-down by a coaching staff member on the eve of the match. <p></p> <p></p>The 31-year-old was withdrawn from the playing XI of the first ODI "as a precautionary measure." <p></p> <p></p>However, Smith has passed the two concussion tests, one on Friday and the other on Saturday, according to cricket.com.au. <p></p> <p></p>"I think it was a good decision in the end. There's no need to take unnecessary risks with head injuries," all-rounder Mitch Marsh said. <p></p> <p></p>"It probably gives our selection committee a few headaches now because the top order struck them beautifully, without getting a big score. Anytime you've got Steve Smith coming back into the team it's a great feeling," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Smith was also infamously felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord's during last year's Ashes. That knock caused him to miss the second innings of that Test and the following match as well. <p></p> <p></p>Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc experienced some groin pain on Friday. He managed to complete his 10 overs after slipping on the field but is also expected to play on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>"He's a little bit sore but we'll see how he pulls up and go from there," Josh Hazlewood said. <p></p> <p></p>Australia are in with a chance to claim a bilateral ODI series win over England for the first time since 2015 and end the recent dominance by Eoin Morgan's men in 50-over cricket. England have won 11 of their past 14 encounters against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)