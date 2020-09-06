England vs Australia Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ENG v AUS T20 Match At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, September 6, 6:45 PM IST Sunday

England vs Australia, 2nd T20, Dream11 Tips And Prediction

A late fightback from the bowlers helped England beat Australia by two runs in the first T20 of a three-match series at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Chasing 163, Australia at one stage needed just 39 runs from the last six overs with nine wickets in hand. However, they ended up on 160/6 and lost the game. The visitors needed 15 from the final over but Tom Curran kept his cool and didn’t allow Marcus Stoinis to take his team across the line.

England vs Australia TOSS TIME: 6:15 PM IST

Match Starts At: 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Southampton

England vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Eoin Morgan (c), David Warner (vc), Chris Jordan, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins

England vs Australia Full Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

