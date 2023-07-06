England vs Australia The Ashes, 3rd Test, Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

New Delhi: England vs Australia Today Match Live Streaming: England will once again take on Australia in the third Test of The Ashes 2023 at Headingley in Leeds on July 6. It is a must-win match for England, as Australia already won the first two matches, and if they manage to win the third match as well, they will be the declared winner of the The Ashes 2023.

England vs Australia The Ashes 2023 , 3rd Test Match Pitch Report

Headingley's pitch is both batting and bowling friendly, which assists both. Pacers and spinners get into the act as the game progresses. Whereas batters don't have that excellent record on the pitch historically.

England vs Australia The Ashes 2023 , 3rd Test Match Weather Report

The weather in Leeds is predicted to be clear on the first two days, whereas it is forecast that the chance of rain will increase from day three onwards.

England vs Australia The Ashes 2023 , 3rd Test Match Live Streaming

England vs Australia match will be telecasted on Sony Network Channel in India.

England vs Australia Probable XI

England (Playing XI)

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson

