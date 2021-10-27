Eng vs Ban T20 Live Cricket Score, 20th Match

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the England vs Bangladesh match. Buoyed by the emphatic win-over defending champions West Indies, England would look to continue their winning momentum when they face Bangladesh in a tricky Super 12 clash. Against an opposition who are familiar with the sluggish sub-continent conditions and capable of producing upsets, Morgan will ill-afford to rest on the laurels.

Team News: Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back pain and fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been named as his replacement.

ENG vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.