England vs India 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Cricket: When & Where to Watch ENG vs IND Live Stream Cricket Match Online & TV

India vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming Cricket

The Indian cricket team is back at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham after the fifth Test match with a chance to seal the three-match T20I series against England on Saturday. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are set to join the T20I side from Edgbaston, the Indian cricket fans are expecting a plethora of changes to happen for India’s playing eleven in the second T20I match of the series. On the other hand, having lost the first match of the series, England would look to bounce back and win the T20I series.

When is India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will start on Saturday, July 9.

What are the timings of India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07.00 PM.

Where is India vs England 2nd T20I match being played?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 2nd T20I match?

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi