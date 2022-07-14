England vs India 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Cricket: When & Where to Watch ENG vs IND Live Stream Cricket Match Online & On TV

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming Cricket

London: India will be looking to close the ODI series after winning the first one convincingly at the Kennington Oval but England would leave no stones unturned to level the series at Lord’s, London on Thursday, July 14 2022. Rohit Sharma led from the front in the first match while Jos Buttler conceded that his team was not upto the mark in the last match. With series on the line for England, the likes of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow would like to make up for their poor show in the first game while India would love Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal to come to the party once again. Virat Kohli once again is likely to miss the second ODI game as well due to a groin injury and might as well the series.

When is India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will start on Thursday, July 14.

What are the timings of India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5.00 PM.

Where is India vs England 2nd ODI match being played?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at The Lord’s, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh