Advertisement

England vs Ireland 1st Test - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squad

England is set to take on Ireland in a single off-test at the Lord's Stadium. Here are the live streaming details for the clash

England vs Ireland 1st Test - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squad
Updated: May 31, 2023 4:41 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Ben Stokes-led England will be hosting Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland in the one and only off-test at the Lord's Stadium in London, on Wednesday. The Three-lions will play the match as their preparation for the upcoming Ashes Series against their arch-rivals Australia.

On the other hand, Ireland will try to pull off an upset and record their first-ever victory in red-ball cricket. This will be Ireland's first test against England after 2019. The last time they did give the hosts a good completion and would like t use this opportunity to prove their potential in the longest format of the game once again.

Here are the live-streaming details of ENG vs IRE 1st Test

England vs Ireland 1st Test Date And Venue

England vs Ireland 1st Test will be played at the Lord's Stadium, London on June 1. The match will start at 11:00 AM Local and 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs Ireland 1st Test on TV Channels and Live Streaming

England vs Ireland 1st Test can be watched on Sony Liv app. Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD will broadcast the ENG vs IRE 1st Test in India.

ENG vs IRE Squads

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue (Debut), Jack Leach.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Also Read

More News ›
England vs Ireland 1st Test - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squad
Ollie Robinson Fit To Join England Squad For Ireland Test After Injury Scare
Highlights England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: IRE Beat ENG At MCG By DLS
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Live Streaming Details And Where To Watch In India
England vs Ireland: Paul Stirling Was Confident of His Team's Ability to Chase Down 329
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Top-10 Leading Wicket-takers Of IPL 2023

Top-10 Leading Wicket-takers Of IPL 2023

Top-10 Leading Wicket-takers Of IPL 2023

Top-10 Leading Wicket-takers Of IPL 2023

England vs Ireland 1st Test - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squad

England vs Ireland 1st Test - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Ve...

Indian Bowlers Focus On Building Workload Ahead Of WTC Final Against Australia

Indian Bowlers Focus On Building Workload Ahead Of WTC Final...

KS Bharat Over Ishan Kishan In WTC XI A No Brainer: Sarandeep Singh

KS Bharat Over Ishan Kishan In WTC XI A No Brainer: Sarandee...

Advertisement