England vs Ireland 1st Test - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squad

England is set to take on Ireland in a single off-test at the Lord's Stadium. Here are the live streaming details for the clash

New Delhi: Ben Stokes-led England will be hosting Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland in the one and only off-test at the Lord's Stadium in London, on Wednesday. The Three-lions will play the match as their preparation for the upcoming Ashes Series against their arch-rivals Australia.

On the other hand, Ireland will try to pull off an upset and record their first-ever victory in red-ball cricket. This will be Ireland's first test against England after 2019. The last time they did give the hosts a good completion and would like t use this opportunity to prove their potential in the longest format of the game once again.

Here are the live-streaming details of ENG vs IRE 1st Test

England vs Ireland 1st Test Date And Venue England vs Ireland 1st Test will be played at the Lord's Stadium, London on June 1. The match will start at 11:00 AM Local and 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs Ireland 1st Test on TV Channels and Live Streaming England vs Ireland 1st Test can be watched on Sony Liv app. Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD will broadcast the ENG vs IRE 1st Test in India.

ENG vs IRE Squads England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue (Debut), Jack Leach.