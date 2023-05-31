England vs Ireland 1st Test - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squad
England is set to take on Ireland in a single off-test at the Lord's Stadium. Here are the live streaming details for the clash
New Delhi: Ben Stokes-led England will be hosting Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland in the one and only off-test at the Lord's Stadium in London, on Wednesday. The Three-lions will play the match as their preparation for the upcoming Ashes Series against their arch-rivals Australia.
On the other hand, Ireland will try to pull off an upset and record their first-ever victory in red-ball cricket. This will be Ireland's first test against England after 2019. The last time they did give the hosts a good completion and would like t use this opportunity to prove their potential in the longest format of the game once again.
Here are the live-streaming details of ENG vs IRE 1st Test
England vs Ireland 1st Test Date And Venue
England vs Ireland 1st Test will be played at the Lord's Stadium, London on June 1. The match will start at 11:00 AM Local and 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch England vs Ireland 1st Test on TV Channels and Live Streaming
England vs Ireland 1st Test can be watched on Sony Liv app. Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD will broadcast the ENG vs IRE 1st Test in India.
ENG vs IRE Squads
England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue (Debut), Jack Leach.
Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
