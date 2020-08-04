England vs Ireland 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming Details

With the series already in their pocket, hosts England will be eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep when they host Ireland for the third and final time at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton today (August 4). England may have won the two matches rather comfortably but their performances, especially with the bat, hasn’t been clinical. They dominated the series opening ODI but not before losing their top-three quickly. The second ODI was a real scare when they slipped after a blazing start given by Jonny Bairstow who equalled England’s record for the fastest ODI fifty during his assault. From 131/3, they were reduced to 137/6 before Sam Billings and David Willey prevented an upset result.

Ireland will be hoping to pull one back and end series on a high.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Ireland ODI Three-Match ODI Series

When: From July 30 to August 04

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv

TV: Sony Network

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

July 30, 2020, 1st ODI: England vs Ireland, 6:30 PM IST

August 1, 2020, 2nd ODI: England vs Ireland, 6:30 PM IST

August 4, 2020, 3rd ODI: England vs Ireland, 6:30 PM IST

England vs Ireland Full Squads

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh