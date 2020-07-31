England vs Ireland: George Dockrell In As Visitors Name 14-Member Squad

Spinner George Dockrell and fast bowler Peter Chase have been added to Ireland’s squad for the remaining two ODIs against England, Andrew White, Ireland’s national selector, confirmed on Friday (July 31).

Chase replaces Boyd Rankin, who has been removed from the team to manage a back issue.

White described Chase “a direct like-for-like replacement for Boyd [Rankin]”, adding that the 26-year-old “has been bowling really well in the nets, and has impressed coaches.”

Dockrell, on the other hand, comes in for Barry McCarthy, who limped off during the opening over of England’s chase in the first ODI in Southampton.

Ireland suffered a six-wicket defeat in the opener on Thursday (July 30). Debutant Curtis Campher’s batting show was a highlight for the visitors. The 21-year-old scored 59, while other batsmen failed to contribute.

“While Thursday’s performance had some positives to come away with, the players will be keen to bounce back with a stronger performance in Saturday’s match,” said White.

“Over the last 6 to 12 months our batting has been our strong suit, so we are hoping that Thursday’s performance was an aberration stemming from being the first competitive match in almost five months.

“The selectors are, of course, delighted with Curtis Campher’s debut his positive play, composure under pressure and energy with the ball was very pleasing to see to be making your debut against the world champions was highly pressurised, so for him to respond so well is a credit to his temperament and confidence to play at this level.”

The second and third ODIs will take place on Saturday (August 1) and Tuesday (August 4).

Squad

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling (vc), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young