<h2>England vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Details</h2> <p></p>The three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan gets underway from today at Manchester's Old Trafford. While England will be fielding a completely different squad than the one for Test series, Pakistan have five players who were also part of the preceding three-match series which they lost 0-1. <p></p> <p></p>England, ranked second in T20Is, are missing several first-choice players including Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Jofra Archer among others but they have enough depth in their squad. Pakistan, the former world No. 1, last won an overseas T20I series in 2018. <p></p> <p></p>Ahead of the series opener, England captain Eoin Morgan said, "This is another opportunity for guys who would potentially sit outside that 15 to try and present their best case moving forward for winter tours and the World Cup next year." <p></p> <p></p>"It's really difficult to come from red-ball to white-ball. But T20 specific players have been practising so the aim is to win the series. We are positive about the series and will not take England lightly. They have good white-ball players," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam. <p></p><h2>ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details</h2> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> England vs Pakistan 1st T20I <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> August 28, 10:30 pm IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Old Trafford, Manchester <p></p> <p></p><strong>TV Broadcast</strong>: Sony Sports Network <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where to Stream Online in India:</strong> SonyLiv App <p></p><h2>ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)</h2> <p></p><strong>Aug 05, Wednesday - Aug 09, Sunday:</strong> 1st Test, Manchester - England won by three wickets <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 13, Thursday - Aug 17, Monday:</strong> 2nd Test, Southampton - Match Drawn <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 21, Friday - Aug 25, Tuesday:</strong> 3rd Test, Southampton - Match Drawn <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>T20I Series</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 28, Friday:</strong> 1st T20I, Manchester - 10:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 30, Sunday:</strong> 2nd T20I, Manchester - 7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sep 01, Tuesday:</strong> 3rd T20I, Manchester - 10:30 PM IST <p></p><h2>England vs Pakistan Full T20I Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>England:</strong> Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan:</strong> Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi