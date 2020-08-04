England vs Pakistan 1st Test LIVE Streaming Details

After a commanding series win over West Indies, England will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they take on a talented Pakistan side in a three-match Test series, starting August 5, Wednesday at Old Trafford, Manchester. Led by Joe Root, England will be hoping to continue in the same vein of form that they have been doing in the past couple of weeks. Once again, all the eyes will be on star all-rounder Ben Stokes and legendary pacer Stuart Broad who continue to remain the key players for the home team. Meanwhile for Pakistan, fitness will be a key factor that will be scrutinized. It will also be interesting to see how Azhar Ali fares as the captain with all the buzz surrounding Babar Azam.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has been named in the 16-man squad for the first Test against England that will start on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Pakistan captain Azhar Ali announced the squad in an interaction with reporters on the eve of the series. Fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who made himself available for Test cricket after taking an indefinite break from the long format in 2019, has been excluded from the team.

ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Pakistan 1st Test

When: August 5-9, 3.30pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv App

ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Aug 05, Wednesday – Aug 09, Sunday: 1st Test, Manchester – 3:30 PM IST

Aug 13, Thursday – Aug 17, Monday: 2nd Test, Southampton – 3:30 PM IST

Aug 21, Friday – Aug 25, Tuesday: 3rd Test, Southampton – 3:30 PM IST

Aug 28, Friday: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Manchester – 10.30 PM IST

Aug 30, Sunday: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Manchester – 7 PM IST

Sep 01, Tuesday: England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Manchester – 10.30 PM IST

England vs Pakistan Full Test Squads

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

England: Joe Root (Yorkshire, C), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wk), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).