England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd Test, Day 1, Southampton: Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler Star As ENG Punish PAK

England's Zak Crawley scored his maiden Test century as he combined with Jos Buttler to punish Pakistan on Day 1 of the third and final Test, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. <p></p> <p></p>The 22-year-old Crawley, playing in his eighth Test, hit an unbeaten 171. He shared an unbroken 205-run stand with Jos Buttler, who made 87*. <p></p> <p></p>After rain ruined the second Test at the same venue, England were struggling at 127/4 midway through Friday's play. <p></p> <p></p>However, Pakistan failed to get another breakthrough in the remaining overs, with Crawley and Buttler taking the hosts to 332/4 at stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Crawley had arrived at the crease in the fifth over after opener Rory Burns (6) was removed by Shaheen Afridi. <p></p> <p></p>Dom Sibley (22) and Crawley then added 61 for the second wicket but the former also departed before lunch, given out LBW to leg-spinner Yasir Shah. <p></p> <p></p>Soon, Naseem Shah got the better of Joe Root (29), while Ollie Pope became Yasir's second victim as the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother. <p></p> <p></p>Just like his 75 helped England recover from 127/5 to secure a three-wicket win in Manchester, Buttler tilted the balance in his side's favour. <p></p> <p></p>The wicketkeeper-batsman will hope to reach three figures on Saturday, while his partner Crawley has a double ton in his sights. <p></p> <p></p>"The run chase at Old Trafford was dramatic, but this has been England's best day of the summer," said Michael Vaughan, the former England captain. <p></p> <p></p>"It was the manner of which the partnership developed from the get-go: just playing good Test cricket. And Zak Crawley, you just can't see a better century." <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: England 332/4 (Zak Crawley 171*, Jos Buttler 87*; Yasir Shah 2-107) vs Pakistan</strong>