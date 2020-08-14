<h2>England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Southampton Weather Forecast</h2> <p></p>After Day 1 of the second Test was called off with Pakistan reeling at 126/5 in 45.4 overs due to rain, it could be the same on the second day as well. Day 2 is also likely to be interrupted by rain and that should not be a good piece of news for fans - who would love to see a pleasant day of cricket at Rose Bowl, Southampton. <p></p><h2>ENG v PAK 2nd Test WEATHER FORECAST</h2> <p></p>The prediction for the first two days was in the range of 40%-45%. While the same plummets down to about 15% for Day 3, there's a slight rise (30-35%) for the remaining two days. Even if rain falls on a few occasions, it shouldn't affect the match in totality. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4111225" align="alignnone" width="634"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4111225" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Image-4-36.jpg" alt="ENG vs PAK Dream11, Southampton Weather Forecast, Southampton Weather Prediction, England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Weather prediction, England vs Pakistan Day 2, Cricket News, Eng v IRE live score, Eng v PAK live streaming, Rose Bowl news" width="634" height="359" /> Image: Accuweather[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>For that matter, rain is expected on all five days. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, after winning the first Test by three wickets in Manchester, the hosts will look to seal the series at Rose Bowl. <p></p> <p></p>England bowlers rose to the occasion on the rain-affected Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan as the tourists were 126/5 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, but James Anderson (2/35) struck early to dismiss Shan Masood (1). <p></p> <p></p>The hosts dropped catches as Abid Ali (60) and Azhar Ali (20) took Pakistan to 78/1 before the visitors' captain fell to Anderson. <p></p> <p></p>England bowlers struck in between the rain breaks Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes doing the job before play was ended by bad light with only 45.4 overs possible. <p></p> <p></p>Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) were unbeaten at stumps. <p></p> <p></p>On Day one, England bowlers rose to the occasion on the rain-affected Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan as the tourists were 126/5 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, but James Anderson (2/35) struck early to dismiss Shan Masood (1). <p></p> <p></p>The hosts dropped catches as Abid Ali (60) and Azhar Ali (20) took Pakistan to 78/1 before the visitors' captain fell to Anderson. <p></p> <p></p>England bowlers struck in between the rain breaks Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes doing the job before play was ended by bad light with only 45.4 overs possible. <p></p> <p></p>Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) were unbeaten at stumps. <p></p><div class="cc-main-content eventtracker articleBody" data-event-sub-cat="InternalLink"> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: Pakistan 126/5 (Abid Ali 60, Azhar Ali 20; James Anderson 2-35, Sam Curran 1-23) vs England</strong> <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><dl class="clear mt10"></dl> <p></p><div class="tags"></div>