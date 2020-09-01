England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming

With a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, England will lock horns with Pakistan in the third and final match on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester. While the hosts will look to continue their winning momentum into the upcoming series against Australia, Pakistan will look to bounce back and level the series.

But it will not be easy for the Babar Azam-side with reports of their premier pacer Mohammad Amir may miss the match. England is in red-hot form and look unstoppable and it will take a massive effort from the visitors to stun the hosts.

Provided the rain stays away, as it may according to the predictions, fans could be in for a treat.

ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

When: September 1, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv App

ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Aug 05, Wednesday – Aug 09, Sunday: 1st Test, Manchester – England won by three wickets

Aug 13, Thursday – Aug 17, Monday: 2nd Test, Southampton – Draw

Aug 21, Friday – Aug 25, Tuesday: 3rd Test, Southampton – Draw

T20I Series

Aug 28, Friday: 1st T20I, Manchester – Abandoned Due to Rain

Aug 30, Sunday: 2nd T20I, Manchester – 6:45 PM IST England Win

Sep 01, Tuesday: 3rd T20I, Manchester – 10:30 PM IST

England vs Pakistan Full T20I Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi