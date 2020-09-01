<h2>England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming</h2> <p></p>With a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, England will lock horns with Pakistan in the third and final match on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester. While the hosts will look to continue their winning momentum into the upcoming series against Australia, Pakistan will look to bounce back and level the series. <p></p> <p></p>But it will not be easy for the Babar Azam-side with reports of their premier pacer Mohammad Amir may miss the match. England is in red-hot form and look unstoppable and it will take a massive effort from the visitors to stun the hosts. <p></p> <p></p>Provided the rain stays away, as it may according to the predictions, fans could be in for a treat. <p></p><h2>ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details</h2> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> September 1, 10:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Old Trafford, Manchester <p></p> <p></p><strong>TV Broadcast</strong>: Sony Sports Network <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where to Stream Online in India:</strong> SonyLiv App <p></p><h2>ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)</h2> <p></p><strong>Aug 05, Wednesday - Aug 09, Sunday:</strong> 1st Test, Manchester - <strong>England won by three wickets</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 13, Thursday - Aug 17, Monday:</strong> 2nd Test, Southampton - <strong>Draw</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 21, Friday - Aug 25, Tuesday:</strong> 3rd Test, Southampton - <strong>Draw</strong> <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>T20I Series</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 28, Friday:</strong> 1st T20I, Manchester - <strong>Abandoned Due to Rain</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 30, Sunday:</strong> 2nd T20I, Manchester - 6:45 PM IST <strong>England Win</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sep 01, Tuesday:</strong> 3rd T20I, Manchester - 10:30 PM IST <p></p><h2>England vs Pakistan Full T20I Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>England:</strong> Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan:</strong> Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi