England Vs South Africa 3rd ODI In Leeds: A Look At Predicted Playing 11s Of Both The Teams
New Delhi: England will look to seal the series against South Africa when they will play the 3rd match of the ODI series on Sunday at Headingley, Leeds. The home side levelled the series by winning the second ODI with a margin of massive 118 runs. The English players totally dominated the last match as they packed South Africa for just 83 runs. The third match of the series will a decider for both teams and they will look to win it in fine fashion. All eyes will be on the bowlers of both teams as they were at their very best in the last match.

The match toss between England and South Africa will take place at 3:00 PM IST. It will be an exciting encounter for the neutral fans as well.

ENG vs SA Probable XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Reece Topley, David Willey, Craig Overton

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams