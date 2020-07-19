England's Dom Sibley has become the first cricketer to breach the no-saliva rule during the fourth day's play of their ongoing 2nd Test against West Indies in Manchester. The two on-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth examined the ball before applying a disinfectant wipe after Sibley himself admitted to the transgression. <p></p> <p></p>The incident occurred during the penultimate over of the morning session's play on Sunday with Dom Bess on his bowling mark. <p></p> <p></p>Under the new ICC rules, the only sweat can be used to shine the ball as part of the governing authority's biosecure protocols. Saliva is considered to be a career of the coronavirus, hence the age-old practice has been done away with for the time being. <p></p> <p></p>As per the new rules, umpires will issue two official warnings to a team found in breach of saliva ban before docking them five runs as part of penalty. <p></p> <p></p>Their was a raging debate on banning saliva with fears that bowlers will be at a disadvantage for not being able to generate swing.