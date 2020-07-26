England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 3 Report: Stuart Broad Shines With Ball as ENG Sniff Series Win vs WI in Manchester

England seamer Stuart Broad left the West Indies on the ropes after the hosts’ batters made merry in the second innings to set the tourists a stiff target of 399 for victory on Day 3 of the third and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Broad claimed all six West Indies wickets to fall in the day three as England put themselves firmly on track for the series victory.

At Stumps, the visitors were reeling at 10/2, still needing 389 runs for an improbable win with two days of play left. Broad, who claimed figures of 6/31 in the first essay, removed John Campbell and nightwatchman Kemar Roach in a spell of sublime swing bowling to finish the day on 2/8.

This was after Rory Burns (90) missed out on a hundred as he was dismissed by Roston Chase. Skipper Joe Root remained not out on 68 off just 56 deliveries while Dom Sibley scored 56.

England openers Burns and Sibley added 114 runs as they floored the Windies who looked out of sorts. Burns and Root then added 112 for the second wicket before they declared on 226/2.

West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich was forced to leave the field early in the afternoon session after being hit on the face by a Shannon Gabriel snorter after the red cherry burst through his gloves and struck him on the lower part of his face.

Uncapped stumper Joshua Da Silva replaced Dowrich behind the stumps after Shai Hope could not continue doing the job for long.

The second session, like the first, belonged to England as Burns and Sibley looked to first graft and then put the bad balls away as the tourists lost steam.

Jason Holder used as many as five bowlers, but none, including Kemar Roach, worked as the hosts pulled away in style. There was turn on the wicket as Tea neared with Rahkeem Cornwall coming close with an LBW appeal and Roston Chase beating Burns a few times, but the openers stood their ground.

Post Tea, there was more misery in store for the Windies as Root upped the ante and played some delectable shots to take England to a position of strength. Sibley was finally trapped in front by Holder while Burns was caught behind off Chase.

Earlier, Broad grabbed six wickets in the first innings as England put themselves in the driver’s seat. Resuming at 137/6, Windies saw overnight batters Holder (46) and Dowrich (37) share a 68-run stand for the seventh wicket to revive their flailing fortunes.

But once Broad got into the act, there was no stopping the veteran pacer as he trapped Holder in front before dismissing Cornwall in a similar fashion. Roach helped Broad bag his five-for by edging a full-length delivery to England captain Root, who took a low catch at first slip.

Finally, Dowrich’s vigil came to an end as a back of a length Broad beauty saw him hole out to Chris Woakes at mid-on, as the visitors folded for 197.

Brief Scores: England 369 & 226/2d (Burns 90, Sibley 56, Root 68 not out) vs West Indies 197 & 10/2 (Broad 2/8)